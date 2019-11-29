Sia Announces New Album 'Music - Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture'

Sia will release new album 'Music - Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture' on February 12th.

The Australian pop icon returns in 2021, detailing her first studio LP since the festive frolics that adorned 2017's 'Everyday Is Christmas'.

Her eighth studio album, 'Music - Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture' is - as the title suggests - linked to the film of the same name.

The 14 track album was penned specifically for incoming film Music, and features material inspired by the project itself.

Sia co-wrote the screenplay and directed the film, her directorial debut; in addition to this album, there's also a cast soundtrack slated for a winter release.

New single 'Hey Boy' leads the way - tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.