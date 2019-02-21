Shygirl's 'BB' Is A Blizzard Of Digi-Pop Innovation

Free-thinking alt-pop iconoclast Shygirl has shared her new single 'BB'.

The multi-disciplinary artist fuses together the varied strands of her creativity, crafting something with eye-bleeding colour and irresistible pop nous.

Breakout cut 'UCKERS' landed earlier this year, with Shygirl set to preview new material with an intimate free gig at the Dr. Martens’ Boot Room in Camden, London on October 30th.

New single 'BB' lands via the singer's own label NUXXE, produced once more by regular collaborator Sega Bodega.

The pulverising production underpins and unrelenting vocal from Shygirl, stating: "I like bad boys, I know they love me..."

She explains: "It’s about finding the good in your bad traits..."

Tune in now.

