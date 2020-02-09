Shygirl Shares Dazzling New Single 'FREAK'

Shygirl has shared her new mutant pop hymn 'FREAK'.

The songwriter's dazzling originality is accelerated by her curatorial ability - such as her recent collaboration with Arca, for example.

New single 'FREAK' is a case in point, with Shygirl's riveting songwriting wrapped around an electronic chassis provided by Sega Bodega.

Out now, it's a crunching, emphatic statement of originality, one that comes with some dynamic visuals.

Shygirl oversaw the shoot, which uses animated from Maurice Andersen, and 3D modelling from Sy Blake.

A futuristic avatar version of Shygirl takes centre stage in the video, one that explores your inhibitions.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.