Shygirl hits hard on new banger 'Uckers' - tune in now.

The London based multi-disciplinary artist co-runs the vital imprint NUXXE, a point of intersection between club culture and left field arts.

New single 'Uckers' is a fierce, direct return, one that channels her unstoppable energy into a challenging fashion.

Margot Bowman directed the eye-catching visuals, a video that both engages and disrupts at the same time, while makeup was handled by boundary-pushing makeup artist Mimi Quiquine.

Margot comments...

"Everything in the Shygirl universe is underpinned by this really bright sexual energy - that’s the thing that binds all these sides of who she is together. This is something I was so interested to translate to screen, after literally centuries of such shit representation of womxn's sexual energy in media I really wanted to use the video to test if it’s even possible to make images of womxn that are energized, erotic, sexual without being exploitative."

"A documentation of erotic energy that is not performed - it’s innate..."

Tune in now.

