Shygirl Details New EP 'ALIAS'

Shygirl has laid out plans for new EP 'ALIAS'.

The EP is intended to be Shygirl's origin story, a means of splitting identity down into its component parts.

Seven distinct tracks, the EP - which lands on November 20th digitally - it led by bold new single 'Slime'.

Out now, 'Slime' is a daring piece of future-driven electronics that also works as a bubbling, irresistible pop song.

Produced by SOPHIE, Kai Whiston and Sega Bodega - honestly, what a team - it's a daring return, one that finds Shygirl raising the bar still further.

Tune in now.

