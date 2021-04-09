Shy FX Kicks Off Resurrected Original Soundboy Imprint

Legendary UK producer Shy FX teams up with Breakage and Break on new single 'I Got You'.

The release is the first under the resurrected Original Soundboy imprint, which ran for 10 years before coming to an end.

Amid the darkness of the pandemic Shy FX decided to bring the label back, as a fresh platform for innovative club sounds.

New cut 'I Got You' is a supremely finessed, ultra-soulful roller with additional production from Breakage and Break.

Teaming up some phenomenal production talent, Shy FX recruits Tyler Daley on vocals, adding that soulful R&B element.

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Aaron Crossman

