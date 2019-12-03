Shy FX Drops 'Bad After We'

Shy FX has dropped new single 'Bad After We' - featuring both Ghetts and Kojey Radical.

The producer is set to drop his new mixtape 'Raggamuffin SoundTape' shortly, featuring a raft of stellar guests.

Remaining close to his system roots, the project re-vamps the beat maker's sound, opening a fresh chapter for Shy FX.

New single 'Bad After We' is a bruising, swaggering return, featuring grime legend Ghetts and the dexterous word play of Kojey Radical.

Shy FX explains: "Everything fits together – its tight, it feels like one piece. The 15-year-old me would be overly gassed by this record - I wouldn’t have been able to imagine making all these genres, all these styles… And now I’m able to put it under the same name and it makes sense to people."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Aaron Crossman

