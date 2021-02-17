Shura, Rosie Lowe Combine On 'obsession'

Shura and Rosie Lowe combine on new single 'obsession'.

The songwriter's superb 'forevher' is set to gain the deluxe edition treatment, with an expanded take on the record set to be released digitally shortly.

A limited run of cassettes will follow, with both digital and physical editions enhancing the original to the tune of nine additional songs.

'obsession' leads the way, and it features work from South London talent Rosie Lowe, their two distinct styles interlocking.

Shura explains...

â€˜obsession was one of the songs I wrote whilst I was writing 'forevher'. I always wanted it to be a duet between two women but it never came to fruition during the recording process.

Then, when I toured forevher in Europe, Rosie Lowe came with us and weâ€™d always spoken about wanting to collaborate on something together and I suddenly remembered this song, which I loved but had somehow never finished. I sent the track across to Ro and when she sent back her rough take I was like â€˜YES. this is it.'Â

Tune in now.

Order the 'forevher' Deluxe Edition HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â