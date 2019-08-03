Shura Returns With Sensual New Jammer 'BKLYNLDN'

Shura makes her return with sensual new track 'BKLYNLDN'.

The alt-pop auteur's album 'Nothing's Real' was a stunning success, rightly lauded as the work as a vastly original voice.

Now working with Secretly Canadian, Shura is ready to take another step forward with her divine new single.

Online now, 'BKLYNLDN' is a slo-mo delight, the murky production having a slight trip-hop edge while her voice remains peerless.

The arrangement has a slightly opaque quality, with Shura intent on pushing her music into a fresh space.

She explains: "With ‘BKLYNLDN’ I wanted to explore having both a sonic & lyrical evolution. It’s about desire - playing with the idea of it being all consuming and at times overwhelming."

"It starts with the immediacy of physical desire - 'this isn't love' and yet as the song unfolds that sentiment begins to unravel; I am clearly in love and instead of my girlfriend coming to London, I end up moving Brooklyn. I wanted to capture that reversal and for me that section feels like my summer, skipping through Brooklyn, holding hands with my girlfriend and singing out loud without caring about how stupid you look."

The visuals were crafted by Woman's Hour singer Fiona Jane Burgess - tune in now.

Catch Shura at London's Roundhouse on November 14th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.