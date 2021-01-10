Shunaji Drops New Single 'Black Girl Blues'

London-via-Rome riser Shunaji returns with new single 'Black Girl Blues'.

The production matches old school hip-hop elements against something with a personal twist, adding some soulful elements for good measure.

An eclectic brew of sounds, 'Black Girl Blues' resonates with her unique vision, dipping into the past - dig that trombone solo - to carve out a space for the future.

As she puts it: “Outside it’s black, inside it’s gold.”

Shunaji explains: “I had so many talented musicians involved in this track, and it features one of my favourite musical instruments: the trombone. The energy of Black Girl Blues is irreverent, fun and wise all at once. The whole cast and crew were truly amazing and supportive; so much work went into the production of this single - and it shows."

Photo Credit: Amy Reid