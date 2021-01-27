Shrink Impresses With Brooding New Track 'Cut You Loose'

Shrink returns with atmospheric new single 'Cut You Loose'.

The project is the artist vehicle for 22 year old Sam Breathwick, who also produces under the name Vasser.

Having worked on key tracks by Connie Constance and NAYANA IZ, he's ready to pursue his own agenda.

Out now, 'Cut You Loose' is a murky jammer, with its spider-like guitar lines interwoven around a twilight atmosphere.

Ethan + Tom sculpt the visuals, expanding Shrink's aesthetic into another realm. Director Ethan says on making the video:

"I was always so astounded by the â€˜I will feel the same way as I felt beforeâ€™ line from the single, and it translated into me asking 'what would it be like to remember dying?â€™. How remembering such a thing would be super weird, but you'd be a spectator to it, where your feelings would be the exact same as you felt before."

"That sort of thinking allowed us to go into writing the video in a kind of chaotic and surreal way, where trying to remember the way you died would cause all kinds of malfunctions in your brain - like the random placements of Sam in different places, such as the outline of the body on the van, when it should have been on the ground. The arrival of the nurse who should be in a hospital, not at the scene instead of an ambulance."

"So that lyric and the whole strangeness of the song sort of created a world in which loads of bizarre shit could happen."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Gorrido

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â