Shorty Dubs Brings The Optimism On 'Love My Life'

Shorty Dubs was born in New Zealand, but now resides in Tennessee.

That's quite a journey, if you think about it - an ocean's worth of travel, all in the pursuit of happiness.

But then, that's his reason for being; happiness pours out of him, an energy that just won't stop.

Somewhere between Run The Jewels and a day spent loafing at the beach, his hip-hop leaning pop pours down like endless sunshine.

New single 'Love My Life' epitomises his attitude, the bubbling beat underpinning an effrtvescent delivery.

The video is mighty cool, too - tune in below.

