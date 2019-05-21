Shopping Share All-Star Post-Punk Puzzle 'For Your Pleasure'

Shopping have shared their new single 'For Your Pleasure' - tune in now.

The group emerged from London's DIY arts communities, with their exploratory post-punk aesthetic picking apart societal norms.

New single 'For Your Pleasure' is a satirical side-swipe about the always-on generation, this hyper-capitalism needs to consume.

Continually veering back on itself, it's a post-punk puzzler, one that weaves from produce to ideas.

“‘For Your Pleasure’ is a song about frustration, the feeling of always wanting more, needing material things to distract or gratify us,” says the band.

“It’s about consumerism but also searching for meaning in life. That feeling of longing that never really goes away even when you have the things, the job, the status or the person you thought you wanted. I think people who create music or art know what that feels like particularly.”

The full video is online now, featuring Shopping alongside guest spots from Sam Sparro and members of Ought, French Vanilla, Janelane and Mo Dotti.

Director Lessa Millet elaborates:

“When I first heard the song I immediately felt like it had this amazing gay club anthem quality. I think dressing up, looking fabulous, and going to a party to dance and be surrounded by other fabulously dressed queers and weirdos is a huge part of this community. It’s this thing that sometimes is lacking in your everyday life, but you get to have it in these special places. To feel great about who you are, and feel loved and seen and understood.”

Lessa continues: “I wanted the video to be honest and authentic. Everyone in the video is basically playing themselves.”

Tune in now.

Shopping's new album 'All Or Nothing' lands on February 7th via FatCat Records.

Photo Credit: Matt Draper

