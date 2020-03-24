Shivum Sharma Returns With 'Diamond'

Shivum Sharma has shared his new single 'Diamond'.

The songwriter made his debut over 18 months ago, with his opening gambit 'Flicker' smashing its way online.

Using South London soul as a lens to explore identity, his intricate, nuanced songwriting was made to a clear fondness for gorgeous sonics.

Taking a step back to focus on his art, new single 'Diamond' is now online, and it's bringing to mind everyone from Minnie Riperton - check out that vocal - to Blood Orange.

There's a fair debt to Prince in there, too, we reckon, alongside a willingness to stand out from the crowd.

He comments: “For me, the best kind of art is the type that throws you off – that overwhelms you with conflicting feelings you can’t easily explain. I hope my music can have this kind of effect on people.”

Tune in now.

