ShitKid Go Back To School For 'DETENTION'

It was never meant to happen like this.

ShitKid began as a solo project for Swedish teen Åsa Söderqvist back in 2015, gradually becoming something more than a hobby as time progressed.

Evolving to become a four-piece, the band's debut album was an underground sensation in their home land, and earned extensive international acclaim.

Deciding to open up a new chapter, ShitKid retreated to the studio, with Åsa Söderqvist deciding to wind the clock back to their school days.

Incoming album '[DETENTION]' is the result, a defiant eight track blast of pop-punk that re-tools teen angst while introducing some blisteringly personal elements.

Both a homage to the bands that fuelled her youth and a commitment to her own voice, '[DETENTION]' is a snarling, addictive, and deliriously fun return.

Recorded at Stockholm’s Country Girl Studios with producer Lovina Isaksson and cut live to tape, the title track is a frenetic blast of guitar pop energy that is done and dusted in under two minutes.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Moa Romanova

