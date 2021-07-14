Shirley Collins To Release New EP 'Crowlink'

Shirley Collins will release new EP 'Crowlink' on July 30th.

The folk doyen is building a sublime latter-career catalogue, with last year's album 'Heart’s Ease’s' receiving rapturous reviews.

New EP 'Crowlink' draws from a similar energy, blending field recordings with intriguing arrangements of four songs.

Out on July 30th, 'Crowlink' is accompanied by two special shows, and a full sound installation at Charleston Trust, East Sussex.

New song 'My Sailor Boy' is online now, a powerful, deeply strange recording, one that feels as though Shirley is pushing through time, and bringing older truths to the fore.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Enda Bowe

- - -