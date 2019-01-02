SHiiVVERS Share Dark, Haunting New Visuals

SHiiVERS may be making forward-thinking electropop, but the inspiration behind their latest track goes back to some dark days - a darkness that’s matched by stripped back new visuals.

‘Crook And Flail’ boasts minimal, almost sparse production, the space around its ice cool instrumentation and vocals speaking volumes, and drawing comparisons with the likes of Portishead and CHVRCHES.

This foreboding sound is now joined by close cut, almost claustrophobic visuals, the band’s faces up front and centre - with no space (for us or them) to look away. It speaks to the stark subject matter behind the track.

"’Crook And Flail’ is a symbol used across ancient Egypt. I was thinking a lot about how the wonders of the Ancient World had been established by slavery and exploitation,” they explain. “Great feats of engineering erected by an army of faceless people who would never be recognised. I wondered how they might have revolted, looking at the modern world around us, in these unsettled times.

“On a personal level, I was working around the clock in an intellectually draining and thankless job. So it became a revolutionary mantra for me at the time as well. “When it came to composing the music I wanted the melody and rhythm to have the feel of a slave march, like something they could have chanted along the way. So you see the produced version of the song is quite sparse - vocals, drums, bass synths. Tom can’t wait to get his remixing gloves on.”

Don’t sleep on the new visuals: check them out now.

