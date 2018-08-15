Shigeto's 'Fight Club' Is A Homage To Detroit

Shigeto is set to salute his home city of Detroit on new EP 'Weighted'.

It's only 12 months since the producer released full length project 'The New Monday', but the Ghostly artist is ready to release something new.

'Weighted' arrives on September 29th, and it finds Shigeto utilises his core influences - left field electronics, jazz - to conjure visions of Detroit.

The Motor City looms in the background of paranoid, dystopian cut 'Fight Club' with those digital melodies given a tech-influenced edge.

It's not quite a homage to the Belleville Three, however; the shattered breaks are reminiscent of DJ Shadow's mid 90s work, a kind of bleak futurism fuelled by jazz samples and a fondness for removing the rhythmic core.

Endlessly creative, vastly flexible, the first rule of 'Fight Club' is that you hit play...

Catch Shigeto at London's Ghost Notes venue on November 15th.

Photo Credit: Laura Lewis

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.