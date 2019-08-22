SHHE Conjures Twilight Introspection With 'Saint Cyrus'

Portuguese-Scottish artist Su Shaw has been through many phases, many iterations.

Initially a more classically-minded songwriter, electronic flourishes gradually took over her work, leading to a further shift.

Now using the name SSHE her delicate debut single 'Eyes Shut' lead to a deal with One Little Indian and a call to open for Kathryn Joseph.

Not bad for one song, we must admit. New single 'Saint Cyrus' continues this journey, and it's name after the area of Dundee she was living and working in at the time.

Since the house backed on to a main road recording during the day wasn't possible, lending to its inky, twilight feel.

"Most of the vocals were recorded during the night," she recalls. "The synth line which enters half way through the track was also recorded during this time, half awake, half asleep. I only recorded one take, that's the take that you hear on the record."

"The track is in constant transition," she continues. "When I wrote it, I was thinking a lot about identity. How no one is ever complete. Things are added, taken away, obscured, manipulated; certain characteristics, behaviours. In the track there are parts that disintegrate, disappear, are reintroduced elsewhere. But the words stay the same."

"Living there (in Saint Cyrus) was the only constant when everything else was in transition at the time. I think that environment encouraged a lot of change in my life."

A beautiful piece of electronic abstraction writ through with a stunningly under-stated vocal, it comes equipped with a tantalising visual.

Tune in now.