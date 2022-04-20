She's In Parties Hit Dreamy Heights With 'Angelic'

Colchester risers She's In Parties have shared new single 'Angelic'.

The band have made a name for themselves locally, playing a string of one-off shows and key support slots.

'Angelic' takes She's In Parties to a new level, offering dreamy guitar pop that pivots between Mazzy Star and the Cranberries.

Irish-born front person Katie Dillon takes the lead, with her sighing delivery sitting neatly on a nest of reverb-soaked guitars.

She comments...

“I started with a melody, and as I was singing, the lyrics were just sort of coming out. Usually this happens because there is a theme going on in my life or others around me. I started with the lyric 'my soul’s washed away on this planet', and then 'lucky for you, you’re so manly' and it started to become a song about how women can be disrespected and treated quite badly...”

"I had seen a friend of mine getting played around by this guy, and also anytime I would go to this pub, the owner would be specifically weird with me. It is obviously the same for a lot of women in general life, where men think they can just stare at you on a train or touch you uninvited in a club. The idea for this whole song was to talk to men directly, it’s a message to respect women. It’s also a message for female-identifying people to really take a look at yourself and see that you are this divine being, and no one can take that away from you, specifically men. We are all angelic, not because a man sees you that way but because you see yourself that way."

Photo Credit: Sonny Hammersley

