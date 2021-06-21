Sherelle Shares New Cruiser '160 Down The A406'

Sherelle has shared her new club focussed track '160 Down The A406'.

The producer is working on a new EP, her first full release as an artist.

Out on July 6th, it's called '160 Down The A406' and the sizzling title track is online now.

Sticking to the titular tempo, it's a playful, colourful, energy-packed offering, one that plays with her reputation for up-tempo shelling while offering riveting new ideas.

SHERELLE comments...

"'160 Down The A406' is a product of wondering what the next stage of my life will be during 2020. The two tracks represent discovery and they mean a lot to me as I feel like I am always searching for the new and unknown. I wanted for my first introduction musically to be different. I feel like I rarely show a softer, emotive side to the world and these tracks are supposed to be warm and forgiving. Something which wasn’t the case in 2020 for me. Although I had gained a lot, I also lost all my income and was feeling super isolated."

"Producing for me was a way of dealing with all the anxiety and sadness that I had felt. I also went through a lot of self-discovery of what I truly wanted out of life and asked myself if I was truly happy with things. The outcome of this are two reflective tracks which feel full and fuzzy. They are supposed to make you happy. Like anything I do… I just want people to be happy and dance."

"The name '160 Down The A406' comes from harking back to where I am from but also the times I have been on my way to somewhere but zoning out… thinking about life… or on my way or coming back from a party… Those journeys can be some of the most underrated when it comes to self reflection."

"'160 Down The A406' is just an introduction to the soundscapes and sonics that are to be expected from future releases this year and I can not wait to release more.”

Check out Sherelle's track below.

&lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&quot;https://sherelle.bandcamp.com/album/sherelle-160-down-the-a406&quot; href=&quot;https://sherelle.bandcamp.com/album/sherelle-160-down-the-a406&quot;&gt;SHERELLE - 160 DOWN THE A406 by SHERELLE&lt;/a&gt;

- - -