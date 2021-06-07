Sherelle Returns With New Single 'Rhythm Love (Feel It)'

Sherelle has shared her electrifying new cut 'Rhythm Love (Feel It)'.

The DJ and producer specialises in exploring higher tempos, resulting in a breathtaking fusion of footwork, jungle, house, and techno.

New EP '160 Down The A406' follows her Radio 1 residency, and the empowering creation of her BEAUTIFUL platform.

Taken from the incoming EP, 'Rhythm Love (Feel It)' is a bold return, head-down dancefloor chugger layered in snippets of exhausting breathing and chimes.

Playful while refusing to slacken the beat, 'Rhythm Love (Feel It)' has this bewitching charm which is difficult to shrug off.

Tune in now.

&lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&quot;https://sherelle.bandcamp.com/album/sherelle-160-down-the-a406&quot; href=&quot;https://sherelle.bandcamp.com/album/sherelle-160-down-the-a406&quot;&gt;SHERELLE - 160 DOWN THE A406 by SHERELLE&lt;/a&gt;

Photo Credit: Isaac Lamb

