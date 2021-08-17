Sherelle Presents New BEAUTIFUL Compilation

Sherelle has unveiled plans for new compilation 'BEAUTIFUL PRESENTS: BEAUTIFUL VOL 1'.

The compilation is a mission statement for her label BEAUTIFUL, a new platform aimed at uplifting Black and LGBTQI+ voices.

The 18 track compilation brings together a slew of dance missiles, re-contextualising club tropes is an arresting way.

Out on August 31st, Sherelle introduces it...

"I am super happy to finally introduce the BEAUTIFUL compilation. This has been one of the most ambitious projects I have ever worked on and the people involved are all artists that over the last year I have been wanting to work with. They are some of the very best artists of the electronic scene. All important artists in their respective scenes. It is super exciting to finally have something tangible for people to listen to and I really hope they enjoy it!"

"To me BEAUTIFUL is a label and platform that belongs to and is for cultivating new and exciting music. Cultivating scenes within the Black and LGBTQI+ music community in and around Europe. Beautiful will make it easier for future generations and help protect and grow the scene into something beautiful. So please support us!"

The new :3LON cut ‘Fragile’ is online now - purring rhythmic dexterity aligned to melodic directness, it's a real mover.