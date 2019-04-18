Sherelle, Naina Launch New Label Hooversound

Sherelle and Naina have unveiled the first release on their new Hooversound label.

The two DJs have been friends for some time now, two club forces with impeccable taste and differing-but-complementary voices in their sets.

Hooversound brings this all together, providing a platform for breaking voices in club culture.

Freshly minted, the imprint officially launches on March 13th with a collaborative EP from Hyroglifics and Sinistarr.

It's Surrey-meets-Detroit on the release, with the bruising lead cut online.

Scratcha DVA will also feature on the release, working on a gqom flavoured remix.

Check out 'BS6' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.