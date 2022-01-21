Shenseea, Megan Thee Stallion Bring The Heat On 'Lick'

Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion join force on 'Lick'.

Jamaican icon-in-waiting Shenseea lights up January with her new single, boasting production from Murda Beatz.

Out now, 'Lick' is a fast 'n' furious return, with Shenseea's performance exuding a phenomenal sense of energy.

Megan Thee Stallion was entranced by the track, and her feature lifts the release to a new level.

Two Black queens refusing to put up with negativity, 'Lick' is already causing a huge stir online.

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Darren Craig

- - -