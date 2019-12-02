Shenseea Cements Her Star Status On Rvssian's 'IDKW'

Shenseea could well dominate 2020.

The Jamiacan riser set tongues wagging over the past 12 months, delivering a series of vital dancehall meets R&B moments.

Blessed with real star potential, Shenseea rises to the hype with her fantastic performance on 'IDKW'.

Producer Rvssian assembles the crack team, pitting Shenseea against Swae Lee and Young Thug.

It's her velvet touch that wins through, though, and comes to provide the song with its most stylish moments.

Further sign of her empowered rise, you can check out 'IDKW' below.

