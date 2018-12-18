Shellac Announce Peel Sessions Double Album

Shellac will compile two Peel session broadcasts on new album 'The End Of Radio'.

The band made the announcement in a mail out to fans, collecting two sought after broadcasts from Radio 1.

The 1994 Peel Session features four tracks, while three of these - 'Canada', 'Disgrace', and 'Spoke' - wouldn't be officially released in any form until 1998’s 'Terraform' and 2007’s 'Excellent Italian Greyhound'.

The second broadcast took place in 2004, a live broadcast recorded in front of an intimate audience at the BBC's Maida Vale studio.

As with the 1994 session, album versions of 'The End Of Radio', 'Steady As She Goes', and 'Paco' were released in 2007 on 'Excellent Italian Greyhound'.

Out on June 14th, you can pre-order 'The End Of Radio' HERE.

Elsewhere in the pleasingly prosaic newsburst, Shellac promises new activity at a "relaxed pace" explaining:

The band will continue to play shows or tour at the same sporadic and relaxed pace as always. There is no correlation between shows and record releases. There will be more new material in the future.

