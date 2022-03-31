Sheffield's Leadmill To Be Evicted - Venue To Close In 2023

Sheffield's Leadmill venue is set to close in 12 months.

The venue is a hub of the city's music scene, boasting countless truly seminal gigs over the years.

A key aspect of Sheffield's creative communities, its importance ranks amongst the best venues in the whole country.

A cruel blow, with Leadmill confirming that they will be forced to shut their doors in a year's time.

Sadly, it seems Leadmill's time is coming to an end. In a short message, shocked staff explained that "our landlord is evicting us and forcing us to close."

The venue launched in 1980, transforming an abandoned warehouse into one of Sheffield's true cultural landmarks.

Today we have received some devastating news that in 1 year's time, our Landlord is evicting us and forcing us to close.



Please show your support by sharing this news & sending us your best memories that we can gather to help display all the reasons why #WeCantLoseLeadmill pic.twitter.com/6pVKaTFJ4U March 31, 2022

The news has caused instant uproar online, with fans using #WeCantLoseLeadmill to express their disapproval.

Undoubtedly my favourite place for a night out and gigs in Sheffield. Having made friends throughout the years, and it being the only place i feel genuinely safe in. Also, what the fck would Nev do, #wecantloseleadmill https://t.co/ltnlUz6jBp — Liv Molly X (@livmharrison) March 31, 2022

This would be a terrible loss to culture in the UK. #WeCantLoseLeadmill https://t.co/l2U90Iot6H — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 31, 2022