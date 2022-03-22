Shearwater Announce New Album 'The Great Awakening'

Shearwater will release new album 'The Great Awakening' on June 10th.

The new album is the band's first in six years, and it'll be released this summer via their own Polyborus label.

Sweeping back into view, Shearwater have shared details of the tracklisting, alongside a brand new song.

New song 'Xenarthran' is Shearwater at their most open and embracing, with its gentle, uplifting feel matched by a mature arrangement.

The title references a rare species of South American animal, while the Emily Cross video illustrates the patient wait for hope.

Shearwater's Jonathan Meiburg comment...

"Xenarthrans are the ‘strange-jointed’ mammals, which mostly live in South America: armadillos, anteaters, and sloths. Only one species of armadillo has wandered up to the southern U.S., and while we were recording The Great Awakening in Texas, I often saw them scurrying dimly through fields at dusk or snuffling in the mud after a rainstorm, and I couldn't help admiring them. They'd walked thousands of miles on their wispy little feet, long noses to the ground, trundling into alien landscapes filled with unfamiliar dangers...”

“This song, and Emily's eerie video, aren't about armadillos, exactly—but they are about making your way through the dark spaces of a menacing but still very beautiful world. The roaring sounds near the end are howler monkeys I recorded in Guyana.”

Tune in now.

Tracklist: 1. Highgate 2. No Reason 3. Xenarthran 4. Laguna Seca 5. Everyone You Touch 6. Empty Orchestra 7. Milkweed 8. Detritivore 9. Aqaba 10. There Goes The Sun 11. Wind Is Love