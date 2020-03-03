Sheafs Are 'Thinking Out Loud' In Run-Up To New EP

Sheffield band Sheafs have dropped their new single ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

The new track is taken from their upcoming EP, which will be released this Friday (March 6th). ‘Thinking Out Loud’ is a pure punk explosion that touches on the disillusionment of youth and the pressures of the modern world.

The band themselves said:

"The idea was to capture the array of disorganised thoughts that often fill our heads throughout the day. The contrast of associating laundry and bigger world issues was one that we found interesting".

The Steel City five-piece hit the road today, kicking off in London tonight before a number of dates throughout March and April. Two of their hometown dates have already sold out, as well as their gig in nearby Nottingham.

The new five-track EP ‘Vox Pop’ – released via Blood Records – will supposedly touch on similar themes when it releases this Friday. The track is the third to be released from the upcoming project, with all the tracks we’ve heard sharing a similar punky aesthetic.

Both the new single and the new EP were produced by Tarek Musa, formerly of Spring King.

Words: Will Rosebury

