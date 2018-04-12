She Drew The Gun Shares Stylish 'Something For The Pain' Clip

She Drew The Gun are able to find the political in the personal.

The band's new album 'Revolution Of The Mind' reflects these turbulent times, with lyrical reference points including parliamentary chaos, the refugee crisis, and adolescence in the age of austerity.

Out now, it's a potent document, matching its political fire to some snappy, lucid, and highly contagious songwriting.

Album highlight 'Something For The Pain' matches contemporary concerns to a futuristic context, and this is born out in the full video.

Directed by Johnny Gregory and shot in Liverpool, the snappy, stylish clip accompanies on of She Drew The Gun's finest guitar pop ear-worms.

“The song is about a conversation with a refugee set in the future,” says Louisa Roach, She Drew The Gun’s frontwoman, guitarist and songwriter. “At the point where the refugee crisis has become so big and automation so ubiquitous, that what is left of the first world finally make the decision to become a people rather than profit based society, one that treats everybody as citizens giving them their basic needs.”

“In the video we played with the idea of that future exchange using ‘Jenny Holzer' style text art to create a narrative and dancers to represent the conversation.”

Catch She Drew The Gun at the following shows:

February

20 Manchester Deaf Institute - SOLD OUT

21 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

22 Glasgow Mono

23 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s – SOLD OUT

27 Birmingham The Castle & Falcon

28 Bristol The Exchange – SOLD OUT

March

1 Oxford The Bullingdon

2 Leicester The Cookie – SOLD OUT

6 Cambridge The Portland Arms

7 London The Garage

8 Brighton Patterns

