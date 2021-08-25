She Drew The Gun Shares 'Behave Myself'

She Drew The Gun returns with new single 'Behave Myself'.

The Merseyside talent speaks her mind, refusing to dumb down her opinions or restrain her thoughts.

The title track of her incoming album, 'Behave Myself' is a mission statement for misfits, for those pushed to the outside.

A pop-punk belter with a throbbing bass line and a killer chorus, 'Behave Myself' demands the impossible at every turn.

She comments: "Punk flavoured pop for people who don't want to behave themselves. It's about the unstoppable forces that are made out of centuries of oppression. I see the cage and I will not accept anything less than freedom."

The full video is online now, featuring c-word t-shirts and colourful imagination. She Drew The Gun adds:

"We had a lot of fun making the video with Marieke Macklon and the rest of the crew, I wanted to play around the ideas in the lyrics which explore different aspects of feminism and life in late capitalism, so we made fake products and settings, and wanted to make it almost like a commercial instagram feed but with a twisted narrative below the surface."

Check it out now.

'Behave Myself' will be released on October 8th.

