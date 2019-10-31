Shayu Links With Coyote Records For New EP

Swiss producer Shayu has confirmed details of her new 'All The Way Through' EP.

The beat maker scored attention with her intriguing debut EP 'Liang', following this with a standout Boiler Room performance.

Deeply influenced by the production techniques of the grime world, she sent a series of demos to Coyote Records earlier in the year.

Fully developing these into a five track EP, the results will be released on November 29th.

New track 'Roti' is online this, a fascinating excursion into skeletal electronics that utilises some neon-lit synths and dubby effects.

Initially Shayu layered the track in Capo Lee samples, before stripping it down to reveal the structure underneath.

There's a zero-gravity feel to this system murker, as well as a willingness to step outwith defined club tropes.

Tune in now.

'All The Way Through' EP lands on November 29th, order your copy HERE.

