Shayhan Shares Laid Back 'Goodbye' Video

Shayhan is a name to watch out for.

The songwriter's recent EP 'Mr Fish' was a dreamy, psych-speckled selection of revealing alt-pop hymns, built with a deeply organic, highly individual tone.

EP cut 'Goodbye' seems to exemplify his charms, matching some surreal moments to elements of striking personal revelation.

We're able to share the video, and it finds Shayhan - whose collaborations include Schoolboy Q and The Free Nationals - in an entirely natural, yet also ridiculously imaginative, environment.

He comments: "My friends and I were playing Topspin 4 while laying the overall vibe of the video out. We all knew it was a driving song and needed something to tie it all together when Van suddenly blurted out 'Marry a car!' And now we are here. It’s not deep. It’s just a vibe. The song is deep though..."

