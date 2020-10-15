Shaybo's 'Dobale' Is An Expression Of Yoruba Heritage

Shaybo returns with new single 'Dobale'.

The South London maverick is a true all-rounder, someone who can spit fire with the best of them while also taking things down a notch, into smoother territory.

Breakout viral hit ‘Come For Shay’ was followed by fiery drill anthem ‘Anger’, but this new single shakes things up once more.

'Dobale' is a word from Yoruba, and it finds Shaybo expressing her thanks and gratitude for the depth of cultural heritage that comes with her community.

It's a song that comes straight from the heart, with the South London artist utilising her trademark honesty in a different way.

It's timely, too - the 60th anniversary of Nigerian independence has just passed. She comments...

“The song ‘Dobale’ is about me representing the Nigerian culture. As October is Black History Month and Nigeria’s 60th independence I wanted to use this song to show my appreciation of my heritage. I use Yoruba which is one of the many languages spoken in Nigeria but mix it with UK slang and encorporate British culture...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.