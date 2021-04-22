Shaybo Hits Up DreamDoll For 'Broke Boyz'

Shaybo has shared her new smash 'Broke Boyz'.

The UK artist is on a roll, with her breakout cut 'Dobale' being swiftly followed by her superb 'Come For Shay' featuring the one and only Snap Capone.

With a Daily Duppy freestyle to her credit, new single 'Broke Boyz' finds Shaybo going international.

Bursting out of the speakers, it's a sonic onslaught, one that finds Shaybo going bar for bar with Bronx rapper DreamDoll.

Check it out now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.