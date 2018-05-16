Shay Lia's Zero Gravity Soul Has All The 'Feels'

French-Djiboutian singer Shay Lia has shared her beautiful new single 'Feels' - tune in now.

Peppering 2018 with a number of precocious bursts of future-driven neo-soul, Shay Lia opens her account for the New Year with something a little special.

All zero-gravity production and the effortless longing of her potent vocal, 'Feels' sends shivers up and down your spine during winter's coldest spell.

Linking with OVO affiliate STWO in the studio, the two seem to bond on a deeper level, with 'Feels' have a stirring picaresque quality.

A sign of what's to come, Shay Lia is worth keeping tabs on as the year progresses. Tune in now.

