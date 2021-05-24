Shay D Links With P Money For Sharp-Shooter 'Slice Of The Pie'

Shay D is breaking new ground each and every day.

Hailing from North London, she blends her Persian heritage with a variety of underground styles to produce something potent, and highly unique.

New single 'Slice Of The Pie' continues her rise, with this songwriter, MC, and broadcaster leading from the front.

Filthy Gears delivers the beat, and it's one of Shay D's most up-front statements to date.

"When I heard the beat from Filthy Gears I knew this was gonna be a banger,” she says. “I had to find the right time to write to it because there was so much I needed to say on it, but it needed to be right! The song is about having no handouts, no leg up, no cheat code, ‘no slice of the pie had to cook up a stew’ and grinding yourself to work your way up to share your rewards, provide and celebrate the wins with your peoples."

Continually looking to challenge herself, Shay D ropes in grime legend P Money for a very special guest spot, and the seminal MC does not disappoint.

The two push each other to a new level, with Shay D commenting: "'If I eat, my fam, they are eating too’ and being true to yourself for the whole journey. I asked P Money if he wanted to spit on it, he asked me to send the song, and he came back saying yes let's do it, so I knew it was a banger! He came to the studio and smashed it so quick! It is one of my favourite tracks to date. Its cold, its hardbody, its strong and its fun!”

Tune in now.

