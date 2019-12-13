Shaun Frank's 'Take Me Over' Is A Surging Return

Canadian producer Shaun Frank returns with new single 'Take Me Over'.

Originally from Vancouver, the beat maker is now part of a clutch of talent in Toronto pushing the city's reputation as an electronic powerhouse.

New single 'Take Me Over' is a surging return, one born from Shaun's love of vintage kit but given a futuristic overhaul.

A collaboration with a close friend, it delves into his private passions, while delivering something that will delight fans.

Shaun Frank comments...

“This one was really fun. The track actually just started as a jam session with my buddy Ruben. I had just picked up this Arp2600 Synth and we were coming back from dinner and popped into the studio to jam on it. We ended up writing the chorus super quick, and I instantly knew we had something dope.”

Out now, you can check out 'Take Me Over' below.

