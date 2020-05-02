Sharon Van Etten's 'Beaten Down' Is Absolutely Gorgeous

Sharon Van Etten has shared her gorgeous new single 'Beaten Down'.

The American artist is currently gearing up for the release of Eliza Hittman’s new film, Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, in which she takes a starring role.

Gaining praise after its Sundance showing, the film's launch seems to have spurred on some fresh music from the songwriter.

Out now, 'Beaten Down' is a typically exquisite return from the Stateside artist, unfolding with real patience and grace.

“‘Beaten Down’ is about love, patience and empathy,” says Van Etten. “It’s about making life-changing choices and remaining strong enough to see them through.”

Nicky and Juliana Giraffe at Giraffe Studios direct the wonderful video, one that places Sharon Van Etten alongside the dancing duo of Allison and Veronica Huber.

"Our goal was to create a striking and psychedelic video set in the California desert, a welcoming of Sharon's next chapter here,” explains Nicky and Juliana Giraffe. "Upon hearing the song, our minds automatically drifted into stark black and white, fever dreams, dark silhouettes contrasted against a barren desert landscape."

"Our intention was to give Sharon's song and performance space to breathe and echo. It was important to us that the dancers were strongly connected and we're so lucky to have worked with the talented Huber Twins on this project."

Tune in now.

