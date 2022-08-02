Sharon Van Etten Shares Powerful Single 'Porta'

Sharon Van Etten has shared her powerful new single 'Porta'.

The songwriter's first release of the year, it ends a short period of silence - her last project came in 2020.

Set to play a European tour this summer, Sharon Van Etten's 'Porta' is a bold, moving return, one that answers self-doubt.

"Want to hold head up, don’t want to stay down" she sings, on a track that strives towards a cathartic impact.

As Sharon Van Etten admits in the press note, 'Porta' was constructed “at one of my lowest lows. For most of my adult life I have struggled with bouts of depression and anxiety and coping mechanisms, and I sometimes let those dark moments get the best of me. During this time I felt very dissociated. Not connected to my body and I felt out of control.”

After work alongside her friend Stella Cook, who runs Base Pilates in North Carolina, the songwriter Bega to find a forward path.

“I loved our sessions. I looked forward to them. I started feeling closer to her, and closer to myself, and it helped things seem hopeful. And I just wanted to share that with the world,” says Van Etten. “Instead of the darkness. Instead of my fears. My message is to work through them. Even when it's hard. Even when it hurts. Reach out. Reach out to that friend who helps you reach out towards yourself.”

Photo Credit: Michael Schmelling

