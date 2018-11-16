Sharon Van Etten Shares New 'Jupiter 4' Short Film

Sharon Van Etten has shared the gorgeous short film for her song 'Jupiter 4' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Remind Me Tomorrow' lands on January 18th, and it's a typically personal return from a highly literate talent.

New song 'Jupiter 4' is online now, and it finds Sharon Van Etten exploring new paths, led by that singular, intoxicating voice.

Katherine Dieckmann directs the accompanying short film, a poignant black and white clip that uses "raw elements" such as "water, fire, earth, mist, dirt, summertime’s lush meadows and blooms" while rooting itself in the singer's "strong sculptural presence".

The director describes 'Jupiter 4' as "a fever dream, a spell cast in the name of obsession" with the pair re-connecting for the first time in two years.

“I had been looking forward to collaborating with Katherine again since finishing our work together on her film in 2016. Since wrapping the film, she has not only been a guiding force in my work, but a light and guiding force in my life as well, sharing with me stories of how she and her husband made it work with two kids as artists living in New York and encouraging me to return to my music after my son was born,” says Sharon Van Etten.

“I asked if she would ever want to make a music video for me. She asked what the mood would feel like and I simply said 'apocalyptic mom.' And with that - she said ‘Absolutely.' That's why I love her so much."

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Sharon Van Etten shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.