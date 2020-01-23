Sharon Van Etten Shares Angelic Ballad 'Staring At A Mountain'

Sharon Van Etten has shared her beautiful, poised new ballad 'Staring At A Mountain'.

The American artist is set to star in new film Never Rarely Sometimes Always, written and directed by Eliza Hittman.

The film aired at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, with Sharon Van Etten playing lead actor Sidney Flanigan's mother.

Contributing to the soundtrack, the songwriter penned 'Beaten Down' , and follows this with new song 'Staring At A Mountain'.

A beautiful showcase of her potent vocal abilities, it's driven by that bold narrative sense, the lyric unfurling with real impact.

