Sharon Van Etten Returns With 'Used To It'

Sharon Van Etten returns with exquisite new single 'Used To It'.

The songwriter's 2019 album 'Remind Me Tomorrow' was rewarded with universal plaudits, the work of an artist still approaching her peak.

Recent single 'Porta' marked her return, a song born from personal darkness and a desire to use art to communicate.

'Used To It' began as an unusual commissioned piece, before being separated from its roots to take on a fresh life.

Sharon Van Etten had been asked to craft a score for Baby God, the HBO documentary about a fertility specialist who impregnated women with his own sperm.

She explains...

“Ultimately, the film team changed their musical direction, but I found myself welcomely challenged to the idea of writing a song about the concept of family, connection through blood, nature vs. nurture, while attempting to incorporate ideas of love and the complexities of science and technology...”

“I am grateful for this song to be able to have a new life, relating more to the times we have all been living through and redefining the meaning of this song by focusing on the positives of seeking connection and understanding what family means to the individual.”

A beautiful offering packed with grace, the video for 'Used To It' features musical director and bandmate Charley Damski, and boasts the dancer and choreographer Hayden J Frederick.

Tune in now.

- - -