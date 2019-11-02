Sharon Van Etten Reflects On New York Life In New Film Trailer

Sharon Van Etten has shared the full trailer for new short film Departure.

It's been a big year for the songwriter, who released her bold solo album 'Remind Me Tomorrow' in the opening weeks of January.

Touring across North American and Europe, the singer also pops up on Jeff Goldblum's new album.

New short film Departure focusses on her move from New York, a city she has called home for over a decade.

Reflecting on the impact the Big Apple has had on her life, Sharon says:

"I moved to New York about 15 years ago. That’s longer than I’ve lived anywhere and I’m trying not it let to get to me too much because I am sentimental."

Watch the trailer now.

I'm so happy to be able to share my story with all of you in this way. 'Departure' will be out this Thursday via @AmazonMusic. pic.twitter.com/9AlSxqbkAw — Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanetten) September 23, 2019

Departure hits Amazon Music on September 26th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.