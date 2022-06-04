Sharon Van Etten Announces New Album 'We've Been Going About This All Wrong'

Sharon Van Etten will release her new album 'We've Been Going About This All Wrong' on May 6th.

The new record finds Sharon Van Etten taking firm control of the creative process, co-producing the record alongside Daniel Knowles.

Indeed, recording took place at a new custom-built studio in her family’s Los Angeles home, with Sharon Van Etten engineering much of it herself.

Out on May 6th, the project follows a short burst of singles, a concise 10 track album that finds the songwriter focussing on intention.

Sharon Van Etten comments: "I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work. These ten songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told."

A full album trailer is online now - check it out below.

Tracklisting:

1. Darkness Fades

2. Home to Me

3. I’ll Try

4. Anything

5. Born

6. Headspace

7. Come Back

8. Darkish

9. Mistakes

10. Far Away

Photo Credit: Michael Schmelling

- - -