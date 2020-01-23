Sharna Bass Shares Gritty R&B Roller 'Nobody'

Sharna Bass is making moves.

The resolute songwriter refuses to let barriers get in her way, constantly absorbing information, sharpening her skills, and amplifying her ambition.

New EP 'Beautiful Chaos' distills her gritty R&B sound to a fine essence, with Sharna partially producing the EP herself on Logic.

“My experiences are literally my music,” she emphasises, “you have to break them down to get the story.”

New single 'Nobody' represents a fresh chapter, and its soulful execution underpins the highly personal nature of the lyric.

Sharna continues: “Nobody is about giving your love to someone without the title, but still wanting them with nobody apart from you.”

Tune in now.

