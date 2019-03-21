Sharky Exudes Soul On New Release 'Shade'

Something is stirring in London right now.

There's a swathe of soulful vocalists pursuing their own aesthetic obsessions, touching on other genres in the process.

A blur of different sounds and approaches, it's a landscape that seems to thrive on individuality.

Sharky is a key part of this, an artist whose dexterous approach recalls R&B great Minnie Riperton and contemporaries such as NAO.

Debut EP 'Fruit' made a deep impression, and she's been hard at work on a follow up. Incoming release 'Love And Ownership' is her next EP, and it finds Sharky reaching out to similar voices.

She says:

"'Love And Ownership' EP has again been an exciting collaborative experience. I was excited to take the experimental elements from “Fruit” and continue a process of refinement. More and more I am enjoying contrasting my writing between tunes to make you dance and more introspective songs."

Lead release 'Shade' is a biting, jazz-leaning piece of avant soul, a bit like Marlena Shaw refracted through the lens of Total Refreshment Centre.

We've nabbed this cool live session, and it's a sight to behold, dominated by that searing vocal.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.