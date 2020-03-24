Shards, Isolation Choir Combine On Remote Composition 'Inside I'll Sing'

Shards, the London-based experimental vocal ensemble, have set about proving the unifying power of music - even when we’re far apart.

Teaming up with fellow musicians forming the Isolation Choir, 'Inside I’ll Sing' composed by leader, Kieran Brunt, is a force to be reckoned with. In the wake of the uncertainty the pandemic has brought about for musicians such as themselves, with tour plans being shelved, the track is an expression of hope, looking towards better days: “If I can’t take flight, inside, I’ll sing”.

Speaking of the collaboration, Brunt says:

“I reached out to musician friends in the UK and abroad to see if they would lend their voices to an ‘Isolation Choir’, and was overwhelmed by the positivity and enthusiasm that everyone responded with. Like me, many needed a distraction from current events and valued just being given a simple task to do. I recorded a demo of the song and sent out instructions on how to record at home with whatever means were available.”

'Inside I’ll Sing' is a mosaic of musicians, with Brunt enlisting the talents of alt-J’s Joe Newman and Mercury Rev’s Nathan Donahue – only two of many. The song is a tender, finely-spun reminder to search for silver linings.

The visual accompaniment for the track was a gift from director and singer Fiona Jane Burgess, offering unused video footage and constructing a narrative around staying at home. The serenity of the video suits the sentiment of the song, helping us to hold onto optimism for our future.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://shardsvoices.bandcamp.com/album/inside-ill-sing" href="http://shardsvoices.bandcamp.com/album/inside-ill-sing">Inside I&#39;ll Sing by Shards &amp; Isolation Choir (feat. Douglas Dare, JFDR, Luke Howard)</a>

Words: Sophie Walker

Photo Credit: DR.ME

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.