Shaqdi's 'mom' Is A Ruthlessly Honest Piece Of Future Soul

Rising future-soul force Shaqdi has shared her new single 'mom' - tune in now.

The Swedish born, London based songwriter shared her debut EP 'Colorless' earlier in the year, marked by precocious songwriting and a commitment to emotional honesty.

A new EP will follow in 2020, with new song 'mom' providing an illuminating introduction.

Online now, it's a glistening piece of digital soul, a song that grapples with The New at every turn. Lyrically, she discusses the importance of family bonds, and the vital, but ever-evolving role of motherhood.

It's a poignant performance, with Shaqdi audibly digging deeper and deeper into her own life.

She comments...

“I wrote this song for my mom as a thank you for everything she’s done for me and for always being there no matter what.”

“Growing up our family situation wasn't always the easiest, but my mom somehow managed to carry me and my sister through it all. She’s been such a strong force throughout my childhood and this song is my humble attempt to give a little bit back to everything she’s given me.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.